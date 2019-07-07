PHYLLIS and GEORGE LEONARD
The ashes of George Hill Leonard,12/24/1921 - 11/20/2018, WW2 vet, purple heart
, bronze star
, and his wife, Phyllis Ruth Bachner Leonard, 10/29/1929 - 1/28/2013, will be buried at Arlington Cemetery on July 8, 2019 at 2 p.m., with military honors.
Attendees should meet at administrative building at Arlington Cemetery at 1:15 July 8th.
The couple is survived by a son Jonathan Leonard (Mary), a daughter Elissa Leonard (Jay Powell), a daughter-in-law Carolyn Pisano Leonard, and six grandchildren. Their beloved oldest son Jeff Leonard died in October 2018.