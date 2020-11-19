

GEORGE D. LIGHTFOOT 1921 - 2020

George D. Lightfoot, 99, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 15, 2020. George was born on October 5, 1921, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to George Douglas and Elizabeth Lang Lightfoot. George graduated from McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio in 1939. He graduated from Kent State University in 1946 and from Western Reserve Law School in 1949. In 1950, he married his lifelong partner, Lois Elaine Cox. George served the country as a Naval Aviator and spent time in Morocco, Spain, and Japan. After retiring from the Navy, he continued working as an estate tax attorney for the federal government. George loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, sailing, white water kayaking and traveled to many parts of the world to try new adventures. George was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to whomever he met. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth Lightfoot; his brother Edwin Lightfoot; and his sons Doug Lightfoot and Michael Lightfoot. He is survived by his wife Lois Lightfoot; daughters Lois Lightfoot and Karen Lightfoot; goddaughter Meagan Gallagher; his sister Helen McCahan; and his brothers Leslie Lightfoot and Bill Lightfoot. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park.



