GEORGE LISS M.D.
On Thursday, January 23, 2020, GEORGE LISS, M.D. of Boca Raton, FL. Loving son of Sophie and Max Liss both of blessed memory. Beloved husband of Esther Liss. Devoted father of Marvin (Julie) Liss, Sharon (Marty) Kobrin and Elliot (Sandy) Liss. Dear brother of Burton D. (Carolyn) Liss and the late Benjamin Liss, Rose Shufeld, Louis Liss, Abe Liss, Getrude Frankel, Sidney Liss and Philip Liss. Cherished grandfather of Sydney, Stephanie, Jeremy, Jared, Alexa, Drew, Morgan, Dylan, Cooper and Charley. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, 1 p.m. at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, 8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814. Interment following at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Elliot and Sandy Liss. Memorial contributions may be made in his blessed memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Metro DC Chapter or to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, FL. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.