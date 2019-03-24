GEORGE MALONEY

George Maloney  
Colonel, US Army (Ret.)  

Peacefully passed away January 27, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 7, 1924, he had been a resident of Fairfax County, VA since 1965. A graduate of West Point Military Academy, class of 1947. He served 32 years in the army, retiring as a full Colonel with tours in Korea and Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Silver Star, and Distinguished Cross. Notably Colonel Maloney delivered a speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on July 4, 1966. He also played handball at the Pentagon into his 80s. He is survived by Betty Joyce Maloney; his children Catherine Young, Barbara Herzfeld, Brian Maloney and Kent Maloney; and two grandchildren Steven Herzfeld and Catherine Herzfeld; and his two sisters Alice Rusherford and Patricia Derbis. Funeral services and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be determined at a later date.
