GEORGE MARTIN
George W. Martin   Capt. USNR (Ret.)  
US Navy Submariner and Deep Submergence Specialist (Pilot #4) died August 25, 2020. His accomplishments include locating the lost submarine USS THRESHER in 1963 and a hydrogen bomb near Palomares, Spain in 1966. He founded Project Engineering Inc., working with NASA for 17 years.  He and his wife of 64 years, Dorothy, have four children: Barbara (David), Michael (Mary), Margaret (Raymund Cuevo), and John (Bernadette), and nine grandchildren: Christine (Dennis Rockwell), Madeline, Patrick, Alexandra, Katherine, Brendan, Mary, Connor, and Julianne.  Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 31,2020, at St. Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to National Right to Life (www.nrlc.org.) Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
