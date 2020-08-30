GEORGE MARTIN

George W. Martin Capt. USNR (Ret.)
US Navy Submariner and Deep Submergence Specialist (Pilot #4) died August 25, 2020. His accomplishments include locating the lost submarine USS THRESHER in 1963 and a hydrogen bomb near Palomares, Spain in 1966. He founded Project Engineering Inc., working with NASA for 17 years. He and his wife of 64 years, Dorothy, have four children: Barbara (David), Michael (Mary), Margaret (Raymund Cuevo), and John (Bernadette), and nine grandchildren: Christine (Dennis Rockwell), Madeline, Patrick, Alexandra, Katherine, Brendan, Mary, Connor, and Julianne. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 31,2020, at St. Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to National Right to Life (www.nrlc.org
.) Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com