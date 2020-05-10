George Clarence Mathis, Jr.
"Papa"
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, husband of the Late Anita Mathis; father of Glenda Porter (Andre), Pamela Scott (Michael) and Tydus Mathis (Jaci); grandfather of Nekita Gaither (Antoine), Darius Porter, Brandon Porter, Tydus J. Mathis, Jarrett Scott and Jada Scott; great-grandfather of Paige Gaither, Aiyden Scott and Everly Gaither. Due to the COVID Pandemic, a private family service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by JB Jenkins Funeral Home.