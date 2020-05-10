The Washington Post

GEORGE "PAPA" MATHIS Jr.

Notice
George Clarence Mathis, Jr.  
"Papa"  

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, husband of the Late Anita Mathis; father of Glenda Porter (Andre), Pamela Scott (Michael) and Tydus Mathis (Jaci); grandfather of Nekita Gaither (Antoine), Darius Porter, Brandon Porter, Tydus J. Mathis, Jarrett Scott and Jada Scott; great-grandfather of Paige Gaither, Aiyden Scott and Everly Gaither. Due to the COVID Pandemic, a private family service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by JB Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
