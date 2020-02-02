George L. Matthews
On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, VA. Preceded in death by his wife Marguree Matthews, LTC George L. Matthews, US Army
Retired was the beloved husband of Nancy Matthews; the father of Barbara,Anthony,Felicia and Joseph and the grandfather of Trevor, Sarah, Lauren, Jamil, Aliyyah, Karima and Ayan. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Friends are invited to join the Family at the Little River Turnpike United Church of Christ, 8410 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 for a Memorial Service with Military Honors at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. David Lindsey, Pastor. A repast will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests a donation be made to the Church. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.