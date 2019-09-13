GEORGE McCREE, JR.
George McCree, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, in hospice care. George McCree, retired from US Air Force
and U.S. Capitol Police, was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War
s. Friends may visit with the family Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon, at St. John's Episcopal Church Broad Creek, 9801 Livingston Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. The date of interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced. He is survived by his wife, Dora; three children, Glennis Peyton, Sabrina Dormeville (Rene) and George McCree (Rhonda) and seven grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD.