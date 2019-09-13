The Washington Post

GEORGE McCREE Jr. (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-868-0900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church Broad Creek
9801 Livingston Rd.
Ft. Washington, MD
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church Broad Creek
9801 Livingston Rd.
Ft. Washington, MD
Notice
GEORGE McCREE, JR.  

George McCree, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, in hospice care. George McCree, retired from US Air Force and U.S. Capitol Police, was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Friends may visit with the family Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon, at St. John's Episcopal Church Broad Creek, 9801 Livingston Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. The date of interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced. He is survived by his wife, Dora; three children, Glennis Peyton, Sabrina Dormeville (Rene) and George McCree (Rhonda) and seven grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 13, 2019
