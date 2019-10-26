McISAAC GEORGE SCOTT McISAAC Died September 28, 2019 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. He was born in Auburn, NY on July 25,1930 to Scottish immigrants. He attended Auburn schools, was an Eagle Scout, was a nominee of Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and was awarded NROTC scholarship to attend Yale. On his 1952 graduation, he was commissioned 2nd Lt. USMC. After Korean War ended, he transferred to active reserve, married Betsy Clark of Lahaska PA and was hired by Eastman Kodak. He received his MBA from University of Rochester in 1961 and joined McKinsey & Co. where he became a Sr. Partner. He was appointed Assistant Secretary for Resource Admin. at the newly-formed Department of Energy in 1977 and was awarded its Distinguished Service Medal in 1980. He returned to Rochester as Sr. VP Operations of The Schlegel Corporation and became active in the community. He served on several boards and was Chairman of the George Eastman Museum and Rochester General Hospital. He also became the Executive Professor at the Simon Graduate School of Management at the University of Rochester in 1985 and taught in advanced programs there and in affiliated programs in Holland, Switzerland and Australia. After a divorce in 2000, he married Mary Melone Post who survives. Also surviving are his sons Scott (Suzanne Durrell) and Chris (Tracey Braun), sister Sheila Cooper, and grandchildren Lexie, Colin, Duncan, Jack and Jessica, as well as seven nieces and nephews and Mary's five children. He lived in Dï¿½ï¿½sseldorf, Germany, for four years and traveled Europe and Africa. He also had houses in Waitsfield VT and West Tisbury MA, enabling him to be a frequent skier at Mad River Glen and sunfish racer/tennis player on Martha's Vineyard. A graveside service will be held on November 9 at 11 a.m. in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Yale University (giving.yale.edu), the University of Rochester (www.rochester.edu/advancement/ways-to-give), the George Eastman Museum (www.eastman.org/individual-giving), or the Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org/donate). To share memories or condolences, please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.comwww.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 26, 2019