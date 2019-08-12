

George Hughes McLoone

August 14, 1945 - July 4, 2019



George Hughes McLoone of Great Falls, VA., on July 4, 2019. George taught literature and composition for 40+ years, including at Northern Virginia Community College and Marymount University. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Catherine; three daughters from his first marriage, to Mary Ann - Tracy McLoone (Troy Schneider), Sharon Cohen (Ayal), and Suzette Lohmeyer (Patrick); six grandchildren; and his brothers, John, James and Robert, and their families. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Great Falls, VA., on Saturday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. If you would like to honor George's memory, please consider a donation to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area or Hungry for Music.