GEORGE McLOONE (1945 - 2019)
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Episcopal Church
Great Falls, VA
George Hughes McLoone
August 14, 1945 - July 4, 2019

George Hughes McLoone of Great Falls, VA., on July 4, 2019. George taught literature and composition for 40+ years, including at Northern Virginia Community College and Marymount University. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Catherine; three daughters from his first marriage, to Mary Ann - Tracy McLoone (Troy Schneider), Sharon Cohen (Ayal), and Suzette Lohmeyer (Patrick); six grandchildren; and his brothers, John, James and Robert, and their families. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Great Falls, VA., on Saturday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. If you would like to honor George's memory, please consider a donation to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area or Hungry for Music.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2019
