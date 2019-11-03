MICHAEL GEORGE LEWIS MICHAEL, III Captain, USN (Ret) Long-time resident of Alexandria and resident of Goodwin House, "Lew," as he was known by his many friends and relatives passed away, October 25, 2019. Born June 24, 1939 in Keyser, WV, Lew was predeceased by his parents, George Lewis Michael II and Helen Rebecca Bright Michael, and his brother, David Rinehart Michael. He is survived by his sister-in-law Kathy Michael; nieces, Becky Waters and Emily Neal; and cousins Harry (Kathie) Teter, Becky (Frank) Popiel, Kathy Davis, Liz Teter, Anne Marie, Kristina, Amanda, and Sarah (Kim) Popiel. Lew received his B.A. from Harvard University in 1961, his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Minnesota in 1964, and his Master of Laws in Public, International, and Comparative Law from George Washington University in 1970. His long military career began when he was commissioned as a Lieutenant JG in 1964. He attended Naval Justice School and served his first tour of duty as Legal Officer at Naval Air Station, Sanford, Florida. Subsequent tours were as staff attorney at Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, and as Legal Officer onboard the USS Enterprise. After postgraduate work, Captain Michael served as Executive Director and Trustee of the Naval War College Foundation, Inc. In 1973 he was assigned to Washington, D.C., where he served as Executive Assistant to the Judge Advocate General of the Navy. In 1978 he assumed command as Officer in Charge, Naval Legal Service Office, San Francisco, after serving two years as Assistant Officer in charge. Subsequently, he was assigned to the Joint Staff, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and served as JCS legal advisor to the DOD Representative for Law of the Sea. Thereafter, Captain Michael served as an Appellate Judge on the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Military Review and later as Deputy Assistant Judge Advocate General for Claims. Captain Michael was awarded the Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Meritorious Services Medal, and the Navy Commendation Medal with gold star. Upon retirement, Lew joined his friend Paul Cleary to establish a furniture showroom at the Design Center, Washington D.C. Lew was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church, Alexandria, and served on numerous Goodwin House committees. His family is grateful for all the support from Goodwin House staff during his residence and illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Goodwin House. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church (3601 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22305), the ASPCA (aspca.org), or UNICEF (unicefusa.org).A memorial service will be held at a later date at Goodwin House. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church (3601 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22305), the ASPCA (aspca.org), or UNICEF (unicefusa.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019