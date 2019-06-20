GEORGE HENRY MILLER, JR.
Passed away May 23, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Formerly of Oakton, VA, he was originally from Burlington, IA. He was a graduate of Burlington High School in Burlington, Iowa, an honors graduate of University of Iowa
in 1956 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and a 1967 law school graduate of Catholic University. He retired from the U.S. Patent Office. After retirement, He was a consultant for Black & Decker Law Firm and other law firms in the United States. He won "Mr. Iowa" in National Weight Lifting in 1954. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Milroy Miller of Tega Cay, SC; one daughter, Mary Sartwell (Scott) and one granddaughter, Skylar Sartwell, all of Tega Cay. Preceded in death by his son, George H. Miller, III. Services were held in Richwood, WV.