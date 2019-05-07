Guest Book View Sign Service Information Royston Funeral Home Inc 106 East Washington Street Middleburg , VA 20117 (540)-687-5400 Send Flowers Notice

MOFFAT George Eugene Moffat (Age 84) Passed away in Middleburg, VA on April 16, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois in 1935 to Edna Bertha Krohn and George Colwan Moffat, he led an idyllic childhood in Springfield, Illinois, where he attended Butler High School. He served honorably in the Coast Guard before earning a degree in advertising and publishing at Michigan State University after which he launched into an extraordinarily successful career in Detroit, New York and Washington, DC, building his profession through McManus John & Adams and Time, Inc, ultimately serving with distinction as the first Advertising Vice President of the illustrious National Geographic Society as well as in that same capacity with the American Society of Association Executives. A member of the Detroit Athletic Club (DAC) and Orchard Lake Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, George was captivated with the game of golf, which absorbed many a weekend in his life. He felt fortunate and privileged to have been able to play at some of the nation's most desirable courses, on occasion alongside high-ranking professionals. George excelled at cooking - delighting his family and friends with everything from his most requested truck driver breakfast to his Christmas goose extravaganza which will remain in the memories of many for a long time to come. He took great pleasure in travel, whether circling the globe for business or on vacation cruising the Greek Isles, relaxing in the Caribbean, ballooning over the Great Migration on safari in Kenya, walking among ancient ruins in Turkey, exploring the canals of Venice or relishing the gastronomies of Charleston to name a few. He retired to Middleburg, VA, where he enjoyed the country life - visiting wineries, learning about alpacas, contributing to animal charities, lunching in out of the way places, closely following his favorite Washington teams - the Redskins and the Nationals and just basking in the sunshine of life. George is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Roger Arthur Moffat, and his first wife Carolyn Irwin Moffat. Left behind to cherish memories of him are his daughter, Lynn Winston of Haymarket, VA, his son David Moffat of Maple City, MI, and his wife, Sarita Lapham Moffat who shares "To me George was like a fairy tale movie star husband, the kind you don't get in real life. Tall, handsome, impeccably dressed, with a twinkle in his eye and a smile that would melt your heart as it melted mine. A devoted husband and father, he put his family first in everything. It was his mission to make us happy. A day didn't go by when he didn't tell me I was beautiful. Kind and generous in so many ways, the ultimate gentleman, he showed respect to every person he met, treating those less fortunate the same way he treated those in power. I was blessed to have had almost 30 magical years with this man I adored, who is in my heart forever and I whom will miss beyond measure until I see him again for his last words were "I will be waiting for you." There will be a small private gathering for family and close friends to remember George. For those wishing to honor his memory, donations may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/george-moffat or Vitas at http://vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate , the wonderful organization that helped us gently support George at the end of his time here. Published in The Washington Post on May 7, 2019

