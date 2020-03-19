GEORGE R. MOOSE, SR.
Born in Tams WV September 2, 1945 and entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2020 in Harwood, MD. He was a retired U.S Postal Service Headquarters Transportation Executive. He is survived by his wife, Blanch; son, George Moose Jr. (Nayrobi); granddaughters, Angelica and Angelina Moose; sister, Thelma Cook of Cleveland OH; sister-in-law, Betty Fralin; brother-in-law, Frank Fralin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services private. Interment at Washington National Cemetery.