GEORGE MOOSE Sr. (1945 - 2020)
GEORGE R. MOOSE, SR.  

Born in Tams WV September 2, 1945 and entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2020 in Harwood, MD. He was a retired U.S Postal Service Headquarters Transportation Executive. He is survived by his wife, Blanch; son, George Moose Jr. (Nayrobi); granddaughters, Angelica and Angelina Moose; sister, Thelma Cook of Cleveland OH; sister-in-law, Betty Fralin; brother-in-law, Frank Fralin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services private. Interment at Washington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2020
