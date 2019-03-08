Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE MURPHY Jr..



GEORGE W. MURPHY, JR.



On March 4, 2019 in Washington, D.C. George was from Hawley, Pennsylvania, born in nearby Honesdale on December 21, 1929, the son of George W. and Harriett M. Murphy. His family moved to Washington, D.C. and he was a 1947 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and 1951 graduate of Georgetown University, where he went on to earn his LLB in 1954 and LLM in 1959. George practiced law for over 60 years in Washington, D.C.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Judy in 1984. Loving father of Linda Motta (Alfie), Mary Colleen Cubbedge (Randy), George W. Murphy III (Lu Ann), Daniel G. Murphy (Vohn), Michael J. Murphy (Lia) and Patrick A. Murphy (Cakkie). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Chapel at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Quesada St. at Western Ave., NW, on Sunday, March 10th from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Blessed Sacrament on Monday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Interment at a later date in Hawley, Pennsylvania.