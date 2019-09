GEORGE NICHOLAS NICOLAIDES



Of Alexandria, VA, born in Gazoros, Greece on May 7, 1935 passed away on September 21, 2019.

He is survived by his dearly loved sons Nicholas and Theodore and his beloved wife Lina Zilionyte.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, VA at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Columbia Gardens.

