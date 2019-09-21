George T. O'Brien, Jr.
On September 18, 2019 of Glenn Dale, MD. Husband of the late Patricia Murphy O'Brien. Loving father of Terry, Ellen (Russell Souder), Kathy Kramer (Kirk), Mary (Wayne Hewitt), Dan (Michelle), John, Robert, Patrick (Teresa), Peggy Doyle (Tom) and Bernie New (Chuck). Brother of Patricia Brady and predeceased by Mary Ann Leahy, Marge Landi, Kathleen Neitzey, Survived by 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham-Severn Road, Bowie, MD where a Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Msgr. Al Schwartz' World Villages for Children, 180 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Suite 240, Annapolis, MD 21401 or online (www.Worldvillages.org
