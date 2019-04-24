

GEORGE LEA OLSEN



George Lea Olsen, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at home in Lanham, MD. Born to Mary Ethel Sanner and Harry Olsen Sr. in Washington, DC on October 31, 1927, his childhood was spent on the family farm in Waldorf. A graduate of LaPlata High School, he enlisted in the Army and served 21 years traveling the world. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer and was then employed with Bendix as an aerospace field engineer at NASA in Greenbelt. He was creative, inventive, and an avid reader who enjoyed sharing his knowledge and wit. He was predeceased by siblings: John, Mary Alice, Elva, Walter, Anne, Harry, Margaret, and William. George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Brunhilde Stuckert, of Allenstein, E. Prussia and their children: Danita Nicholls and husband George of Sardinia, NY, Susan Cook and husband James of Glenelg, MD, and Karen Olsen and Robert Olsen of Lanham, MD; grandchildren: Amanda Estes and husband Paul of Penfield, NY, Kaileen Nicholls of Pittsford, NY, Alexandra and Jennifer Cook of Glenelg, MD; great-grandchild, Melody Estes. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if donations were made in George's name to your preferred charity. Pax vobiscum. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: