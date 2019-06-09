The Washington Post

GEORGE PAPAVIZAS

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. George's Greek Orthodox Church
7701 Bradley Blvd.
Bethesda, MD
Funeral service
Following Services
St. George's Greek Orthodox Church
7701 Bradley Blvd.
Bethesda, MD
Notice
GEORGE PAPAVIZAS (Age 96)  

George Papavizas of Beltsville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Papavizas. Loving father of Charles Papavizas and Panos Papavizas. Dear brother of the late Leandros Papavizas. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Sophia, Nicholas, John and Aidan. Loving son of the late Constantine and Glykeria Papavizas. Also survived by niece, Hellen Papavizas. Visitation will be held at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20081, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday June 15. Funeral services immediately following. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or the America Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
