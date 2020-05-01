

George John Pappafotis



On April 16, 2020, George John Pappafotis, 89, passed away at Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. George was born on October 7, 1930, in Washington, DC, to the late Anna and John Pappafotis. A gifted athlete, he played basketball, track and football at Wilson High School. After high school, he was hired by business entrepreneur Irvin Feld to manage his newly-opened record store. He was later recruited by Schwartz Brothers, a local record distribution company, where he enjoyed a long, successful career as a sales representative. Well-suited to this line of work due to his larger than life, charismatic personality, he was a popular salesman known for his kindness and humor.

George was predeceased by his devoted wife of 67 years, Betsy Pappafotis, and his cherished siblings, Michael, Mary, and Spero Pappafotis and Despina Moreland. He is survived by his children Dorothy Veazey, Diane Pappafotis, and George R. Pappafotis; his grandchildren Derek and Kyle Veazey and Jamie, Tyler and Cameron Pappafotis; and his youngest sister Toby Kinnehan. Private Services. George was buried next to his treasured wife Betsy at the beautiful, historic Rockville Cemetery. We will cherish our memories of George, an exceptionally kind, loving, and loyal family man.