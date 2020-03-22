The Washington Post

GEORGE PAXTON

George R. Paxton  

Of Hollywood Maryland on March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Paxton; father of Michael R. Paxton (Kathleen), Susan M. Matthews (William) and Linda A. Paxton (Martin L'Etoile); grandfather of Lynda Kallay, Ryan Matthews, Brendan L'Etoile, Casey Policy, Colleen L'Etoile, Theresa L'Etoile, Michael L'Etoile and the late Christopher Matthews, great grandfather of Jacob Kallay, Nikki Geld, Lucas Matthews, Frances L'Etoile, Barrow L'Etoile, Margaret L'Etoile, Lila Policy and Oliver Policy; great-great grandfather of Rory Geld and Brinn Geld. George was preceded in death by his parents Charles W. Paxton and Mary Ann Paxton nee Ash, and his brother, Markell W. Paxton. A private family only Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Private Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in George's name may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2020
