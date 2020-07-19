1/
GEORGE PETERMAN
GEORGE WARREN PETERMAN  
George Warren Peterman of Rockville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Washington, DC and lived all of his life in Washington and Germantown, MD. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and completed the Dental Laboratory Course at Brooke Army Medical Center in Houston Texas in 1954. He worked for many years as a skilled Dental Lab Technician. He is survived by his two nieces, Jeanne Cooper Allf of Gastonia, NC and Elizabeth Cooper Koenig of Cincinnati, OH and his nephew, David Sanford Cooper of Lexington, KY. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
