PETRIDES George Henry Petrides, Sr. Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 77 on March 6, 2020. George, a native Washingtonian, was born on December 17, 1942 to George Athan Petrides of New York City and Miriam Clarissa Pasma Petrides of Oosberg, Wisconsin. His family moved to Michigan in 1950 where George learned to trap and hunt and became an expert birder. During high school, he accompanied his family to East Africa, where he assisted his father, a Fulbright Scholar, working to gazette national parks in Kenya and Uganda During college, he spent his summers working with wildlife in Alaska. He received his BA from Michigan State University in 1965 and an MA in Education from the university in 1969 through a Peace Corps educational program in Nigeria. He taught English at St. Paul's Secondary School in Ikenanzizi, Eastern Nigeria from 1966 to 1967 and also supplemented the protein-poor local diet through starting and training students to run a chicken farm. When the Biafran War broke out, he and his wife, Bette Cowden Petrides, also a Peace Corps volunteer, were re-stationed as teachers at Kgari Sechele Secondary School in Molepolole, Botswana from 1967 - 1968. George went on to serve as a Peace Corps administrator for East Africa from 1969 to 1974. Positions included Desk Officer for Kenya and Tanzania, Education Officer, then Program Officer in Kenya, and member of the Planning Group attached to the office of the Peace Corps Director. He moved to Bethesda, MD in 1968 where he resided until his death. George loved the outdoors, people and business. Based on these passions, he founded a national franchise, the Wild Bird Centers of America, Inc. in 1986 with headquarters located in Cabin John and later Glen Echo, Maryland. What started as a store expanded into a franchise with over 100 stores across the US and in Canada at its peak. He sat on the national Board of Directors of the Wild Bird Feeding Industry (WBFI) 1995-2019. He received a special award from WBFI in recognition of furthering the hobby of bird feeding and watching in 2018. He was recognized by the Fish & Wildlife Service and the US Department of the Interior for his work in raising the profile of bird feeding and habitat protection in 2008 and was again honored by being selected as a judge for selection of the yearly Duck Stamp, which raises funds to support wildlife and habitat, for 2014. He held three bird-feeding related patents and contributed to several books about bird feeding. He was an avid Ham Radio operator (W3YW) who in 1968 with radio operator Peter Wood held the rarest licenses in the world in newly independent Botswana. He has spent over 60 years making other contacts and friends all over the globe through the hobby. George was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Bette; son George and wife Victoria; his two sisters Olivia and Lisa; and his three grandchildren. Donations in his name can be made to Michigan State, School of Agriculture and Natural Resources. A private service will be held at the Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, MD. A private service will be held at the Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store