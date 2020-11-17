George Petrutsas, loving father, husband, Popou, and patriarch of the Petrutsas family passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in 1929 in Reichia, Greece, he fled the war torn country in the 1940s with nothing but a small suitcase of clothing. He arrived in New York at the age of 15 where he and his siblings navigated their new lives in the U.S. on their own. He taught himself English, completed his education, served in the U.S. Army and put himself through New York University School of Law. George married the love of his life, Florence, and moved to Washington, DC in 1960 where he practiced law. As Chief of the Rules Division at the FCC and partner at Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, he was a pioneer in regulating the emerging cellular phone industry. George built a life with his beloved wife of 56 years and three daughters in Bowie, MD. He built a legacy for his family through his kindness for all, deep devotion to his Greek heritage, and unwavering integrity to everyone in his life. He is survived by his three daughters Vanessa Connolly, Vassilike Fleshman, Dianna Harris and seven grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401 on Thursday, November 19 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Annapolis. Contributions may be made to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church or St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 8805 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, MD 21842. Condolences may be made online at: