GEORGE POLIS (1929 - 2019)
GEORGE N. POLIS (Age 90)  

Of Bethesda, MD passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Dr. Polis graduated from Roosevelt High School, Georgetown University, and University of Maryland Medical School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant. He was in private practice for 53 years, and worked for the FBI, CIA, and State Department. Dr. Polis also served as the medical director at Ingleside at Rock Creek Nursing Home, assistant medical director at Knollwood Nursing Home, and on the medical staff at Sibley Hospital for 25 years as Chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine, earning the honorable Sibley Chair Award. He met his wife, Angela, and they were married in 1961. They had four wonderful children, Nicholas G. Polis, M.D. (Ruth), Karen G. Polis, Esq., LGSW, John G. Polis (Stephanie), and James G. Polis (Suzanne). Dr. Polis leaves eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many nieces, nephews, and God-children. Everlasting be his memory. A visitation will take place on Friday September 20, 2019 at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St NW, Washington, DC 20007 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
 
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
