George R. Methee
1932 - 2020
George R. Methee (Age 87)  
Passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. George was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on September 28, 1932 to George C. Methee and Marie Huot Methee. After graduation from Assumption Prep George joined the Military and served in France. Then following his graduation from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts and after attending graduate school at Boston College, he spent his career with the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics. Upon moving to Washington, DC, he met and married his wife of 54 years, Martha Sherwin Methee. His parents and his sister, Cecil Rose, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, his nieces, Michelle Lafleur (Jim) and Sharron Galipeau (Rick), four nieces and nephews and two great nieces and a great nephew. Many in-laws also survive him. Everyone will dearly miss George. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Road, Clifton, VA at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12. There will be a receiving line starting at 1 p.m. in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the Assumptionists Fathers at the Provincial House, 330 Market Street, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
or

