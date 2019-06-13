GEORGE FRANCIS REYNOLDS (Age 80)
A resident of Strasburg, VA, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Woodstock, VA. George was born in Washington D.C. on December 8, 1938 to the late Robert Wilson and Mary Frances Sullivan Reynolds. George was a 1957 graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School and the same year joined the U.S. Army
. George was a photo engraver by trade with the Washington Post. He was a member of the Graphic Communications International Union. He moved to Strasburg where he enjoyed the peace and beauty of his country home in the Shenandoah Valley. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Reynolds, Mary Ellen Wickstrand, John Reynolds, and Frances McNish. Survivors include his one sister, Catherine Nelson of Richmond, VA along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to . Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family. You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at