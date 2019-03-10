GEORGE RICHARDS

George M. Richards  
(Age 90)  

Of Springfield, VA died after a brief illness on February 1, 2019. He was born and raised in Saginaw, MI and moved to Northern Virginia in 1970. He received a degree in business administration and worked for General Motors, Farrington Electronics, and the US Air Force/Air National Guard. He retired in 1993. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth, and son, Mark. He is survived by sons Randall, Paul, and Keith. A memorial funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Greensprings Village in Springfield, VA on Saturday, March 16 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019
