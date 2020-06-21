SAMELS George Samels (Age 88) Longtime resident of Kensington, MD, and most recently of Silver Spring - died April 9, 2020 due to complications following a fall. George was born in Chicago and earned a B.A. and J.D. from Loyola University Chicago. After serving in the United States Army, he worked as a prosecutor in Cook County, Illinois, before moving his young family to the Washington area. Here he spent the rest of his professional days as an attorney with the U.S. Departments of Interior and Energy. He spoke effortlessly in a way people wish they could write the 3rd draft of an essay. His voicemails were poetic, and his letters could bring you to tears. He was a prolific letter-writer long after the advent of email, letters which are treasured now. His comedic timing was impeccable, which more than made up for his questionable dance moves. He was often singing softly or whistling cheerfully - the easy charmer and enduring flirt was simply fun to be around, and made everyone feel welcome. He was eminently selfless and generous, always keenly aware of the feelings of others. When his sister-in-law baked the worst-ever shepherd's pie, he stoically asked for seconds as his children attempted to feed their portions to the dog...who refused. He went out of his way to help people, people he knew and people he did not, even when no one was watching. In his heyday he was almost always wearing a suit and tie; and he showed up for everything - every wedding, funeral, baptism, graduation, piano recital, dance recital, every soccer match, football game, basketball game (and he did not enjoy basketball - swearing siblings to secrecy on this), every scout meeting, school play, parent/teacher conference, first communion, pinewood derby and lemonade stand. George was completely devoted to his two sons and daughter, and to his wife - even after their divorce, and until his death. He was also devoted to the Catholic church, and was a parishioner at Holy Cross of Garrett Park for the majority of his time in Maryland. George is survived by his ex-wife, Margaret; Sons, Hogan "Joe" (Amy) and Daniel; daughter, Holly (Joseph); grandchildren, Foster, Sadie and Amelia; beloved nieces, nephews, and many friends; but of course not the aforementioned sister-in-law. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Parish, at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations please write a letter to an old friend, or do something kind for a neighbor - things our father strived to do daily. For more information please contact Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904 (301) 622-2290.



