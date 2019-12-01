

GEORGE J. SCHAERER, JR.



On November 22, 2019, Lt. Col USAF (Ret.) George J. Schaerer Jr., son of George J. Schaerer and Isabelle Rose Glomb, passed away peacefully at his home in Fairfax, VA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sue Ann Schaerer; six children, George, Erika, Jason, Heather, Stephanie and Matthew; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Teri Clay.

Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax.VA on Tuesday, December 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Catholic Church, Ox Rd and Fairfax Station Rd., Fairfax Station, VA 22039 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. with interment to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America or the . For full obituary details please visit