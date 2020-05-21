George Edward Schropp (Age 93)
Lt Col, USAF (Ret.)
Passed April 7, 2020 as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus. Born in Rochester, NY, he began his 27-year Air Force career as a bomber navigator, retiring as an electrical engineer from Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base MD. After retirement, he began his second career as a DoD contractor. He is a long-time resident of the DC area and, most recently, a resident of Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, VA. George was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Shirley (Mahler) Schropp. He is survived by long-time friend and significant other, Sherry Griffin; his children Susan Modolo (Paul), Gregory Schropp (Melissa), and Gary Schropp; as well as five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother Robert Schropp (Barbara) and his sister, Jean Hogan (Bernie, deceased) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A full obituary can be found at loudounfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/George-Schropp/#!/obituary