SCHULER George Henry Mayer Schuler Of Reston, VA died peacefully on May 2,2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by loved ones. Henry was born and raised in Erie, PA, the son of W. Jacques and Virginia Schuler. He graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, PA and from Princeton University . After serving in U.S. naval intelligence, based out of Morocco, he earned a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He joined the U.S. Foreign Service and was posted to Benghazi, Libya, where he not only gained a lifelong interest in Libya and the broader Middle East, but also met his wife Nancy (nee Fenwick), who also worked in the embassy. After a second diplomatic posting in Rome, he returned to Tripoli, Libya to work for Grace Petroleum Corp. When Muammar Qadhafi came to power, the Schuler family, now with four children, moved to London. Henry continued his oil career and was actively involved in negotiations around Libya's nationalization of its oil fields and development of the UK's North Sea. He transferred to Fort Worth, TX with Champlin Petroleum in 1975 and, after a few years, to Washington, DC. He soon joined the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a non-partisan think tank, as the chair of its Energy Security Studies program. Henry's background, position, and expertise led to dozens of appearances on national and local news programs and other media as an expert on Libya and on strategic energy issues. In retirement, he and Nancy spent summers in Big Sky, MT, enjoying their view of Lone Mt., the local cowboy culture, and the clear mountain air. Henry became an avid hiker, and lover of the Indian Paintbrush wildflower and petrified wood so prevalent in his slice of big sky country. Also, in retirement, he embraced the pursuit of family genealogy. For two-and-a-half decades, his work on "the Millers" was a true labor of love and a source of energy and inspiration. Based often on original documents dug out of dusty Pennsylvania archives, and working in pencil on yellow legal-size pads, he produced a series of meticulously-researched biographic sketches for each generation, going back to the colonial period and even to their origins in Europe. The breadth and depth of his knowledge was impressive, and his ability to spin tales and remember names, relationships, and context proved that his mind remained razor sharp up until the very end. Henry was a true world-traveler, having visited nearly 100 countries during his lifetime, whether for business or pleasure. He and Nancy traveled extensively in his retirement. In particular, his family remember well the trips they took to France, Italy, and England, with everyone staying in the same large property. And, there was Poppy, the happy, proud, and reflective patriarch, with his wife at his side, surveying the energy and chaos and love, clearly content with where life had brought him. Finally, Henry was a long-time, beloved member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church of McLean, VA. He faithfully made breakfast on Saturday mornings for the group of children in Anacostia being tutored by the church. He also contributed to the Sunday children's worship program, and is fondly remembered by many families. He is survived by Nancy Fenwick Schuler, his wife of 56 years; by children, Drew Schuler (and spouse, Odette) of Decatur, GA, David Schuler (Elissa) of Portland OR, and Jane Renshaw (Reynolds) and Sarah Pereira (Robert) of Vienna, VA; and by eight much-loved grandchildren,- Maddie, Susanna, Ellie, Cassia, Robert Henry, Natalia, Amalia, and Jordi. Donations can be made in his name to Immanuel Presbyterian Church; 1125 Savile Lane, McLean, VA 22101. Details of a memorial service will be shared at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2020

