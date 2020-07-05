SCHULMAN GEORGE SCHULMAN On Saturday, May 30, 2020, George Schulman, beloved husband of Pamela Schulman passed away peacefully at the age of 76. He was born in 1943, in New York to Molly (Rabinowitz) Schulman and Murray Schulman. When he was 14, his family left the Bronx and moved to Maryland. He was graduated from Northwood High School and attended Montgomery Junior College and a computer school. George notably had a lifelong passion for cars, starting with his first word, "Car"! He began collecting model cars as a child. This interest in model cars - collecting and building them - continued the rest of his life. As a young man George was a companion on the road, a sometimes drummer and driver for his cousin Bill Roberts' band, "Billy and the Bums". With his best friend Robert Rosen, he raced in rallies and on racetracks-Robert the driver and George the pit crew! He loved tinkering and repairing vehicles and had a garage full of mechanics' tools. George's long work history in sales and customer service capitalized on his positives: George as a great talker with a sense of humor and a strong desire to be of service to others. He is fondly remembered by many loyal customers and their children for selling them cars in Upper Marlboro at Bell's Ford. Later, he combined skills in sales and his gift for gab working jobs he loved at Porsche Cars of America and Owens Corning. He also worked in real estate where he could drive his car around and converse at length with his clients while attempting to sell houses! In 1989, George married Pamela (Clark) Farrington in a Unitarian Universalist service, after asking the permission of her children Timothy Mark, Deborah Katherine and Andrew James Farrington. Their honeymoon was in the Bahamas where among all the fun of being newlyweds, they worked a vintage car race on the street corners for his beloved sports car club! The couple settled in Bowie and then later brought their dream house in Crofton, Md and lived there for 27 years. After selling and downsizing George and Pam bought a rancher in Bowie in 2015. They renovated it to his liking. He loved it there and true to form made friends with all the neighbors! . George was a long-time member of the Goodloe Memorial Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Bowie where he played his cherished drums for the choir and at special events. George was instrumental in garnering support among the fellowship to go through a critical name change as the congregation grew and evolved. George was a devoted volunteer at the Laurel Hospital for eight years until he could no longer go. George was preceded in death by his father, Murray and his mother, Molly. He leaves behind his wife, Pamela, stepchildren Tim, Debbie and Andy, two grandchildren, and his Uncle Fred, Aunt Betty, along with many relatives in Maryland and New York. A virtual memorial service will be on July 12 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a favorite organization of George's: the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org
). George's obituary is on the website of the Vaughn Greene Funeral Services website, where you may leave your memories for the family to read and enjoy. A virtual memorial service will be on July 12 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a favorite organization of George's: the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org
]). George's obituary is on the website of the Vaughn Greene Funeral Services website, where you may leave your memories for the family to read and enjoy.