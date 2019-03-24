GEORGE SEAMANDS

GEORGE A. SEAMANDS  
Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)  

Of the Fairfax at Fort Belvoir, VA, passed away November 22, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, VA on Wednesday, March 27 at 12:45 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery will follow. Entrance to the Old Post Chapel is via the Hatfield Gate from Washington Blvd; it is recommended to arrive 30 minutes early to allow time for security. A reception will be held afterwards at Patton Hall at Fort Myer.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
