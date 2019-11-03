The Washington Post

GEORGE "BUTCH" SEVIER

George B. Sevier  
"Butch" (Age 75)  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving parents George B. Sevier and Irma Boyd Sevier. Loving brother of Katherine Sevier Williams (Calvin), Rachel A. Sevier, John "Tony" Sevier; uncle of Selby T. Grand, Ann W. Steveson, and John R. Sevier; also survived by countless extended family and friends. His jovial spirit and dedication to friends and family will be cherished. Services will be held privately at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home & Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , a cause close to his heart. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
