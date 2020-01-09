The Washington Post

GEORGE SINNOTT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE SINNOTT.
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Sandy Spring Friends Meeting
17715 Meeting House Road
Sandy Spring, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 

GEORGE A. SINNOTT  

On Thursday, November 28, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. He was 87. He was married to his wife Arlene for almost 40 years until her death in 1997. He is survived by his children Kevin (Mary), Eileen, Megan (Kally) and two grandchildren Matthew and Isabel, his sister Maureen, and several nieces and nephews.
 
A Memorial Meeting for Worship will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m. at Sandy Spring Friends Meeting, 17715 Meeting House Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.