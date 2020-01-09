

GEORGE A. SINNOTT



On Thursday, November 28, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. He was 87. He was married to his wife Arlene for almost 40 years until her death in 1997. He is survived by his children Kevin (Mary), Eileen, Megan (Kally) and two grandchildren Matthew and Isabel, his sister Maureen, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Meeting for Worship will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m. at Sandy Spring Friends Meeting, 17715 Meeting House Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.