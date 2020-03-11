The Washington Post

GEORGE SIPPEL (1933 - 2020)
GEORGE ERBE SIPPEL

Passed away peacefully at his home in Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1933 in Hazleton, PA to George and Frances Sippel. Husband of Carole; loving father of Diana (Nick), Dana (Lisa) and Robyn (Kevin); grandfather of Ashley, Andrew, Catherine and Christine; brother of the late Robert Sippel. A celebration of life will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to (www.michaeljfox.org).

