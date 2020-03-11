

GEORGE SOUZA, II



The family of Colonel George Souza II, USAF (Retired), with the deepest sorrow and regret, announces his passing on February 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Alexandria, Virginia after his determined struggle against a tireless foe, colon cancer.

He joins his beloved sister, Sr. Mary Margaret Souza; his parents George and Margaret; and a coterie of friends and family. He is survived by his wife Marisa; his three sons Paul, Peter, and Chris, their wives Lisa, Carol, and Tammy; and his six grandchildren Autumn, Kaitlynn, Marcello, Matthew, Isabella, and William. Liturgical service for Colonel George Souza II will be taking place at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22309. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to to the .