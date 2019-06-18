The Washington Post

GEORGE STALCUP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE STALCUP.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Notice
Send Flowers

 

George Humphry Stalcup  

On Saturday, June 16, 2019 of Centreville, VA. George was the beloved father of Mark C. Stalcup (Sara) and Eric H. Stalcup. George is also survived by four brothers, three sisters, a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and many other relatives and friends. Friends will be received for a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Rd., Chantilly, VA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Please share a memory and view a complete obituary at
Published in The Washington Post on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.