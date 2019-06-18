George Humphry Stalcup
On Saturday, June 16, 2019 of Centreville, VA. George was the beloved father of Mark C. Stalcup (Sara) and Eric H. Stalcup. George is also survived by four brothers, three sisters, a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and many other relatives and friends. Friends will be received for a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Rd., Chantilly, VA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2 p.m.