

George Louis Steffens

(1930 - 2019)



George Steffens, age 89, of Silver Spring, MD passed away on August 20, 2019. Born in Bryantown, MD, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Margaret C. Steffens; children, Christopher Steffens and Lisa Steffens and their families; stepchildren, Penelope O'Hearn, Vivienne Heines and Valerie Cook and their families; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5101 16th St. NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name.