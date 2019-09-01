The Washington Post

GEORGE STEFFENS (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Christ Lutheran Church
5101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-6727
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
5101 16th St. NW
Washington, DC
George Louis Steffens  
(1930 - 2019)  

George Steffens, age 89, of Silver Spring, MD passed away on August 20, 2019. Born in Bryantown, MD, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Margaret C. Steffens; children, Christopher Steffens and Lisa Steffens and their families; stepchildren, Penelope O'Hearn, Vivienne Heines and Valerie Cook and their families; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5101 16th St. NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.