GEORGE STEPHANO
1938 - 2020
George J. Stephano (Age 82)  
Passed away on August 13, 2020 in Towson, MD. He was born in Washington, DC to John G. Stephano and Athanasia Stephano on May 12, 1938.In his world travels, George seemed to always run into people he knew from Washington, DC. George had a Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland in Engineering and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Washington, DC in 1956. George worked for the US Navy at the Naval Surface Warfare Center for over 30 years. He was a member of AHEPA and very active in his early life at St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Washington, DC. Through in his retirement years, he attended The Cathedral of Annunciation in Baltimore, Maryland.He leaves behind his beloved, Edith Roth; four stepchildren Michael Roth, Melanie Roth Lawson, Pamela K. Smith and Cherlyn D. Hester; six step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. George is survived by his cousins, Demetra Kalivretenos and Anastasia Kontsis. George will be missed by so many family and friends.Gravesite service on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington, DC. Online condolences may be left through melly.roth@gmail.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
