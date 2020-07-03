

George J. Tarrico Commander, USNR (Ret.)

George J. Tarrico died peacefully at home of cancer on Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife Marina, beloved daughters Laura Hansgen and Catherine Datz, and grandchildren Brittany Rowles-Ortiz, Tara Datz, Niky Datz and Jack Hansgen. George was born December 21, 1935 in San Francisco, CA. A graduate of Stanford University and Naval ROTC in the late 1950s, he joined the US Navy and began an exciting and proud career as a helicopter pilot. His assignments included two tours of duty in Viet Nam performing search and rescue, attending the Spanish Naval War College in Madrid, Spain, detachment with the Inter-American Defense Board and College in Washington, DC, and deployment on two UNITAS missions that saw him travel throughout Latin America. His final assignment was in foreign military sales back in the Washington, DC area. After retiring from the Navy in the early 1980s he joined the EDO Corporation continuing with foreign military sales including much travel, especially in the Near and Far East. After EDO he owned a small import/export company in Rockville, MD.He discovered a great avocation when he joined the Montgomery County Road Runners' Club in 1991 to train for the Marine Corps Marathon. He enjoyed many years of running, training, volunteering and developing friendships while also writing for the club's newsletter. His love of running and club experience allowed him to become a race director and a member of many club race committees, as well as the club's race coordinator for many years. He trained dozens of race directors and volunteers and represented MCRRC on county coordinating boards. His race expertise earned him a leading role on the logistics team of the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run, one of the largest running events in the area.George is remembered with great fondness for his dedication to friends, strong sense of values, engaging humor and gentlemanly demeanor. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be planned at a future date.



