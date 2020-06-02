TERRIS george terris George Terris, beloved father, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, at age 92. George grew up mostly in Harrisburg, PA, where he was born, and nearby Steelton. His father, Nicholas Terris, was born in Zatouna, in the Peloponnese in Greece, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1905. His mother, Georgia Terris, née Maragou, was from Filiatra, also in the Peloponnese, and immigrated in 1922. George was raised with two beloved sisters, Ann, who was two years older, and Alice, who was a year younger. Nicholas Terris ran a pool room in Steelton with his brother Harry, a business the family lost during the Great Depression, and later a café with his cousin John. George, Ann, Alice and their mother lived in Greece for a year during the mid-1930s as the family sought to relocate there, before finding conditions even more difficult than in the U.S. In 1944, the family moved to Washington, DC, where George lived the rest of his life, marrying and raising two sons, and building a long and satisfying career. George graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1946 and later attended George Washington University and the Strayer College of Accountancy, becoming a certified public accountant. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was called to active duty during the Korean War. He was the Chief of Financial Management and Acting Manager at Washington National Airport during the 70s, and 80s. He loved Washington and worked as a tour guide during his retirement. He was a devoted member of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where he volunteered many hours including as a member of the audit and election committees. George was a dedicated and loving father. He will be forever loved by his family and friends who remember him for his kindness, wisdom, humor, honor, and loyalty. He is survived by his sons, Nicholas and Harry Terris. He will also be lovingly remembered by Nicholas' wife, Amy Terris, Harry's partner Cate Andrews, and his dear cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by his wife of fifty years, Maria Terris. A restricted burial will be held June 3, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD, where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife. When conditions allow, a memorial service will be held for friends and family. Instead of flowers, please send donations to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the Capital Area Food Bank.A restricted burial will be held June 3, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD, where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife. When conditions allow, a memorial service will be held for friends and family. Instead of flowers, please send donations to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the Capital Area Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store