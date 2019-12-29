The Washington Post

GEORGE THOMAS (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD
21157
(410)-848-7575
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village
300 St. Luke Circle
Westminster, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village
300 St. Luke Circle
Westminster, MD
View Map
Notice
On December 12, 2019, George H. Thomas, of Westminster, MD, beloved husband of Betty (Norris) Thomas; father of Patricia Anne Thomas, George Michael Thomas and Karen Thomas Nattans (Jeffrey); grandfather of Spencer Thomas Nattans. Graduate of Western Maryland College, and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Maryland. Dr. Thomas was on the faculty of The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine and Director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute's Medical Genetics Laboratory. He retired as Professor of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Medicine and as a faculty member of The McKusick-Nathans Institute of Medical Genetics.
A celebration of George's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Burial private.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
