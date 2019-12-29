

GEORGE H. THOMAS



On December 12, 2019, George H. Thomas, of Westminster, MD, beloved husband of Betty (Norris) Thomas; father of Patricia Anne Thomas, George Michael Thomas and Karen Thomas Nattans (Jeffrey); grandfather of Spencer Thomas Nattans. Graduate of Western Maryland College, and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Maryland. Dr. Thomas was on the faculty of The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine and Director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute's Medical Genetics Laboratory. He retired as Professor of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Medicine and as a faculty member of The McKusick-Nathans Institute of Medical Genetics.

A celebration of George's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Burial private.