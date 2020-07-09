1/1
George Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George L. Thomas  
On June 30, 2020. Born as the youngest child of Barbara Ann Thompson Thomas and George Lee Thomas in Washington, DC, at Walter Reed Hospital. Baptized at Nativity Catholic Church and formerly educated at Nativity School, Archbishop Carroll High School and Morgan State University before joining the U.S. Air Force. George Lawrence Thomas was a good person who kept it real. George's sister Natalie, his mother Barbara, and father George preceded him in the the Upper Room. George leaves to cherish his fond memories and sound advice his siblings; Rhonda, Gary (Kim), Glen (Shirisa), Gerald (Johanna), and Gordan (Tina); he also leaves his stepdaughter, Jannique (Doreen); aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue, NW, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. The interment will be Friday, July 17 at Quantico National Cemetery at 1 p.m.www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Interment
01:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved