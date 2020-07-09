George Thomas

On June 30, 2020. Born as the youngest child of Barbara Ann Thompson Thomas and George Lee Thomas in Washington, DC, at Walter Reed Hospital. Baptized at Nativity Catholic Church and formerly educated at Nativity School, Archbishop Carroll High School and Morgan State University before joining the U.S. Air Force. George Lawrence Thomas was a good person who kept it real. George's sister Natalie, his mother Barbara, and father George preceded him in the the Upper Room. George leaves to cherish his fond memories and sound advice his siblings; Rhonda, Gary (Kim), Glen (Shirisa), Gerald (Johanna), and Gordan (Tina); he also leaves his stepdaughter, Jannique (Doreen); aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue, NW, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. The interment will be Friday, July 17 at Quantico National Cemetery at 1 p.m.