George Thomas

George Thomas entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 18 2020. He was a 20 year employee at the District of Columbia Department of Public Works. He was survived by mother, Dollie Whittenburg; sister, Carolyn Whittenburg; and a host of other family members. Private services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.



