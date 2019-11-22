The Washington Post

George Tong

GEORGE N. TONG, SR.  

George Newton Tong, Sr., 86 formerly of Alexandria, VA. passed away November 18, 2019 at his home in Warrenton, VA. George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy M. Tong; a daughter, Dawna Taylor (Tom); a son, George N. Tong, Jr., (Lisa); a grandson, James C. Swift; two great-grandsons, Jackson and Owen Swift. The family will receive friends Monday November 25, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 2 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will take place Tuesday November 26 in Columbia Gardens, Arlington, VA at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2019
