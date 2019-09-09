

George R. Tydings, Sr.



On Monday, September 2, 2019, George R. Tydings, Sr. died peacefully at his home in St. Mary's City, Maryland. He was born on July 21, 1940 in Laytonsville, Maryland and attended St. Angela's Hall, Georgetown Preparatory School and Belmont Abbey College.

Professionally, George enjoyed a successful career with several Investment firms, most notably a twenty year career as the National Marketing Manager for Loomis Sayles where he was also a member of the Board of Directors.

George was a past Chairman of the Mater Dei School, and held the position of Trustee for the State of Maryland, the Montgomery County Retirement System and St. Mary's College of Maryland. He was a member of The Brook, the Maryland Club, the Metropolitan Club and Montgomery Country Club.

George retired to his homes in Christiana, Pennsylvania where he was active in the fox hunting and timber racing communities and Rosecroft in St. Mary's City, Maryland.

He is survived by his wife, Duane Shelton Tydings; his sons, Richard Chase (Kirsten), George Richard, Jr. (Carrie); five grandchildren; his sister, Eleanor Tydings Reynolds and brother, Warren Edward Tydings, Jr. (Dana). Funeral services will be held on September 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Potomac, Maryland with a reception immediately following at Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland.