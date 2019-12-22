The Washington Post

GEORGE W. MARCUS JR.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE W. MARCUS JR..
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Rd., NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Rd., NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GEORGE W. MARCUS, JR.  
USAF (Ret.)  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 9, 2019. He is survived by three daughters, Ilauna A. Ogunlove, Georgia R. Howard and Dawn C. Marcus; three sons, Lyndon A. Marcus, Kyle A. Marcus and Kolyan L. Marcus; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Francine Hazzard and Yvonne Robinson; two brothers, Kevin Marcus and Bruce Marcus; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Marcus was preceded in death by his his wife, Jessie H. Marcus, two daughters, Edna D. Marcus and Juanice S. Eleby-el; one son, George W. Marcus, III. Mr. Marcus may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, December 26 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.