GEORGE W. MARCUS, JR.
USAF (Ret.)
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 9, 2019. He is survived by three daughters, Ilauna A. Ogunlove, Georgia R. Howard and Dawn C. Marcus; three sons, Lyndon A. Marcus, Kyle A. Marcus and Kolyan L. Marcus; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Francine Hazzard and Yvonne Robinson; two brothers, Kevin Marcus and Bruce Marcus; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Marcus was preceded in death by his his wife, Jessie H. Marcus, two daughters, Edna D. Marcus and Juanice S. Eleby-el; one son, George W. Marcus, III. Mr. Marcus may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, December 26 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery.