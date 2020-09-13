1/1
GEORGE WALDEN Jr.
George R. Walden, Jr.  (Age 79)  
Of Fairfax, VA, peacefully passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born in Danville, VA to the late Rev. George R., Sr. and Florine P. Walden. He graduated Hampton University with a B.S. in Mathematics. He is a former executive of IBM, Loral, and Lockheed Martin retiring as SVP of International Business Development in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eula D.Walden, three children, four grandsons, a great-grandson, and his brother, Dr. Alfred Walden, DDS. Private services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020. For more info: www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
